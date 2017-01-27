How Lea Michele's Journey Ultimately Led Her to Places and a Destination She Hadn't Expected

It's fairly impossible to not be impressed by Lea Michele.

Whether or not you consider yourself a Gleek or have ever heard of Spring Awakening, even a glimpse at Michele's life story—particularly the past three and a half years of it—is enough to prompt a serious case of the feelings.

Four years ago, aside from her own celebrity status as an actress best known for Broadway turned star of Fox's Glee, which upon arrival became one of the most talked about shows on TV, Michele was one half of a beloved onscreen couple that also happened to be the real deal in real life.

So when Cory Monteith died of a drug overdose in July 2013, a fact that still seems utterly surreal to this day, our hearts shattered for Michele, who couldn't even properly distract herself with work since Rachel Berry had to mourn the loss of Finn Hudson on camera, too.