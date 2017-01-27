Kate Middleton and Prince William to Attend 2017 BAFTAs: All the Times the Young Royals Crossed Paths With Hollywood Stars

Mark Large - Pool/Getty Images
Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to attend the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards, aka the BAFTAs, Kensington Palace announced Friday.
The ceremony takes place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Feb. 12. William will also present the BAFTA Fellowship, a lifetime achievement award.
Nominees include Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling from La La Land, which received the largest number of nominations—11. Other nominated actors include Amy Adams for Arrival, Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams for Manchester by the Sea, Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic, Natalie Portman for Jackie, Viola Davis for Fences, Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris for Moonlight and Hugh Grant and Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins.
Kate and William, as well as his brother Prince Harry, have crossed paths with Hollywood stars several times over the years. Also, Harry is currently dating Suits actress Meghan Markle
Kate and William hung out with a slew of celebs during their first U.S. tour in July 2011, more than two months after their Royal wedding.
During their trip, they chatted with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson and Barbra Streisand and husband James Brolin at the star-studded BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles, where the duchess stunned with a lilac Alexander McQueen gown. They also met Reese Witherspoon at a reception to mark the launch of Tusk's U.S. Patron Circle.
2012: That year, Kate and William attended the premiere of Steven Spielberg's film War Horse in London and chat with stars such as Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston. Kate wore a black Alice Temperley "Amoret Lace" gown.
Also in 2012, William attended the Winter Whites Gala, in aid of the homeless charity Centrepoint, at the Royal Hallon in London. He and actor Jude Law sat in the Royal Box.
2013: A somber note took over a star-studded event Kate and William attended in December. They attended the premiere and Royal film screening of Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom at Odeon Leicester Square in London. At the event, the two chatted with stars Idris Elba and Naomie Harris.
The subject of the film, iconic South African leader Nelson Mandela died at age 95 that day. His death was announced at the screening. The film's producer revealed the news to guests with Elba by his side and also asked for a moment of silence.
"Duchess Kate sort of turned to me and looked at me as she had her phone and I wondered what was wrong with her because she looked quite emotional, but the film's very emotional," Elba told BBC Radio 2. "And my girlfriend looked at me and handed the phone and I looked down and there it was, Mandela had passed."
2014: Kate met Helen Mirren at the Dramatic Arts reception at Buckingham Palace in February of that year. The duchess wore a bright red pleated Alexander McQueen dress she had previously worn at the 2012 Jubilee River Pageant.
2015: In October of that year, Kate, William and Harry attended the premiere of the James Bond film Spectre in London, where they meet star Daniel Craig and his wife, actress Rachel Weisz. The duchess wore a pale blue Jenny Packham gown with a silver sash. William had previously met Craig at the premiere of the James Bond film Quantum of Solace in 2008.
Also that month, William and Kate met Jackie Chan at the Creative Collaborations: UK & China event at Lancaster House in London. William had also met the actor at an evening reception for the Illegal Wildlife Trade conference at the Natural History Museum in London in 2014.
2016: William and Harry last year got to partake in one of the most fun celebrity-packed trips. They met the cast and crew of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on the set of the movie in London.
They even filmed a scene with Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and newcomer Benicio Del Toro.