Kate Middleton and Prince William to Attend 2017 BAFTAs: All the Times the Young Royals Crossed Paths With Hollywood Stars

Kate and William, as well as his brother Prince Harry, have crossed paths with Hollywood stars several times over the years. Also, Harry is currently dating Suits actress Meghan Markle

Kate and William hung out with a slew of celebs during their first U.S. tour in July 2011, more than two months after their Royal wedding.

During their trip, they chatted with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson and Barbra Streisand and husband James Brolin at the star-studded BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles, where the duchess stunned with a lilac Alexander McQueen gown. They also met Reese Witherspoon at a reception to mark the launch of Tusk's U.S. Patron Circle.