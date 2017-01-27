Uma Thurman Wins Primary Custody of Her Daughter Luna

Uma Thurman's custody battle has come to an end.

E! News can confirm that the Pulp Fiction star has signed an agreement that gives her primary custody of her four-year-old daughter Luna whom she shares with ex-fiancé Arpad Busson. The signed documents brought an end to a custody battle.

"It's a wonderful thing to have closure," Thurman said Friday outside Manhattan Supreme Court, per Page Six.

Busson will get monthly visitation with their daughter. The judge on the case had encouraged the exes to try to get along for the sake of their daughter. "At this point, Luna has all the advantages in life. She has two parents who love her, two parents who amply provide for her," Justice Matthew Cooper said.