Louis Tomlinson Weighs in on Possibility of One Direction Reunion: "We're Exploring Our Own Solo Things"

Louis Tomlinson

AKM-GSI

Louis Tomlinson is the latest member of One Direction to release a single on his own, but that doesn't mean the band is far from his mind.

The "Just Hold On" crooner appeared on the Today show Friday morning and performed his new single with Steve Aoki. Before hitting the stage, however, Louis weighed in on when 1D could get back together.

"There's time for that," Louis told Natalie Morales and Matt Lauer. "Nobody knows when. I think we're enjoying a bit of time to ourselves, exploring our own solo things."

Louis' appearance on the NBC morning show comes only a few weeks after his mother tragically passed away after a battle with cancer. Despite being in mourning, Louis has continued with his appearances with his mom's blessing.

"But it was my mum who said to me that I've just got to keep going," Louis shared on the SiriusXM satellite radio show Hits 1 in Hollywood. "She told me very sternly that she wanted me to."

Just days later Louis performed his single on The X Factor. "It was tough, but I felt like it was nice for me to almost have a little send off for her," he said.

Louis also has been focusing on his son, Freddie, who just turned one. He and ex Briana Jungwirth celebrated their son's birthday with an intimate party. "Special first birthday :)," Jungwirth wrote.

"Had a special day today with my birthday boy. Thanks for all the lovely messages!" Tomlinson tweeted.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

