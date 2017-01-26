Robin Thicke Temporarily Loses Custody of His Son as Paula Patton Alleges Past Domestic Violence

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's custody battle over their son Julian just got uglier.

Recently, the actress accused her ex-husband of "excessive spanking" of their 6-year-old boy, which the "Blurred Lines" singer denied. Fast-forward to today where the two sought temporary sole custody over Julian in a Los Angeles courtroom.

E! News has learned a judge granted temporary sole custody to Patton and issued a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Thicke, which orders him to stay away from her, their son and her mother.

He and Patton have not commented.

According to today's court order obtained by E! News, there was a specific finding by the judge that Thicke "has a history of domestic violence."

In Patton's declaration also obtained by E! News, the actress included allegations of cheating and physical abuse including instances when Thicke "kicked, pushed and hit petitioner with an open fist." There will be further proceedings in the next three months.