Paris Jackson Responds to Wendy Williams' Critique of Her Rolling Stone Cover

Paris Jackson is reacting to Wendy Williams' comments regarding her Rolling Stone cover.

In a series of Tweets to followers and fans Thursday afternoon, Michael Jackson's daughter questioned why the talk-show host continues to bring up her family.

"She seems to think about the family a lot considering she makes all these claims about us," she wrote. "Why are we on her mind so often?"

On Wednesday's Wendy Williams Show, the talk-show host discussed Paris' rare interview in the new issue of Rolling Stone.

"She has not made her mark on her own," she said during her "Hot Topics" segment. "You cannot be on the cover of one of the most prestigious entertainment and influential magazines in the world and just be the daughter of and tell your story inside. Sorry you all."