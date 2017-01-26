Kristen Bell Shares Throwback From Her Wedding With Dax Shepard and It Totally Epitomizes Their Relationship

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard got engaged in 2010, but refused to get married until gay marriage was legalized in the state of California.

However, even when the government finally reached the monumental decision, striking down the Defense of Marriage Act in 2013, Bell and Shepard didn't feel the need to have some blowout celebration.

The pair married in a private ceremony at the courthouse among a few family members and friends, and it looks like it might have been one of the best weddings ever.