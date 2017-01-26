Beauty and the Beast Character Posters Get the Hogwarts Treatment

Disney has released a series of character posters for the Beauty and the Beast live-action reboot film that appear to have gotten the Hogwarts treatment—yes, they move! The short videos were posted online Thursday. All characters stand in front of a snowy castle backdrop.
Main star and Harry Potter alum Emma Watson appears in one motion poster wearing her character Belle's signature yellow ballgown and holding the movie's iconic enchanted red rose.
Dan Stevens appears as The Beast, wearing a blue and gold embroidered jacket and white ruffled shirt. In an unanimated poster, the actor appears in the character's human form as Prince Adam.
Luke Evans appears as Gaston, wearing a red jacket with gold buttons and possessing a pistol and a smirk.
Kevin Kline appears as Bell's father, Maurice. He sports a fancier look than his 1991 cartoon film counterpart's, wearing a navy jacket over a tank and navy printed vest and white shirt.
Josh Gad appears as Le Fou, Gaston's sidekick, sporting a wicked smile and a similar outfit to his animated counterpart's, but with some of the colors reversed A chocolate brown jacket with gold buttons, a warmer brown button-down vest and a red bow tie-style cravat.
Emma Thompson appears as a human version of Mrs. Potts, sitting from a tea cup.
Ewan McGregor appears as the human version of Lumiere, as a candelabra appears on the bottom left.
Ian McKellen appears as the human version of Cogsworth, standing in front of a clock.
Stanley Tucci appears as the human version of new character Cadenza, a grand piano.
Audra McDonald appears as the human version of Garderobe, a wardrobe.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw appears as the human version of Lumiere's love interest, Plumette, a feather duster.
Beauty and the Beastis set for release on March 17.
Two full-length trailers for the movie have been released, with the second one showing Watson singing the reprise of "Belle" on a hilltop, recreating a scene from the animated film.
Disney plans to release a third and final trailer Monday.
