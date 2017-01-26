Beauty and the Beast Character Posters Get the Hogwarts Treatment

Sacré bleu! They're alive!

Disney has released a series of character posters for the Beauty and the Beast live-action reboot film that appear to have gotten the Hogwarts treatment—yes, they move! The short videos were posted online Thursday. All characters stand in front of a snowy castle backdrop.

Main star and Harry Potter alum Emma Watson appears in one motion poster wearing her character Belle's signature yellow ballgown and holding the movie's iconic enchanted red rose.

Dan Stevens appears as The Beast, wearing a blue and gold embroidered jacket and white ruffled shirt. In an unanimated poster, the actor appears in the character's human form as Prince Adam.