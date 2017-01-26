Janet Jackson Spotted for the First Time Since Giving Birth

TheImageDirect.com
Hi Mama Janet Jackson!
The 50-year-old pop star was spotted shopping at a luxury baby boutique in London Tuesday, marking the first time she has been photographed in public since she and husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their first child, son Eissa, three weeks ago.
Jackson sported a brown fur wrap over a loose-fitting black top and pants and black high-top sneakers and wore her hair in an updo.
The boutique Jackson had visited, Blue Almonds, is a favorite of celebs in London. In 2013, while pregnant with son Prince George, Kate Middleton and her mother Carole Middleton were spotted buying a $371 Moses Basket at the shop.
Jackson and Al Mana, a Qatari billionaire and businessman, wed in 2012 in front of family and friends. She confirmed last October they were expecting their first child.
E! News had learned earlier this month that some of Jackson and her husband's family members and friends have met the baby.
A source had told E! News days after the child was born that Jackson is "getting her strength back and feeling well," as she did not have an easy pregnancy.
The source also talked about Eissa, saying the boy "looks like Janet in so many ways with a touch of her man."
"She is totally in love," the source said about the proud mama. "She is taking time to just be with her baby at this time and that's all she really wants."