It's Official: Nina Dobrev Is Returning for The Vampire Diaries Series Finale

She's ba-aaack.
Nina Dobrev is set to return as Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries' series finale, E! News has confirmed. Did you hear that? That was the sound of Delena fans cheering across the world over the news of Nina's return in the Friday, March 10 finale.
Dobrev announced the news of her return on Instagram, posting a photo of the series finale script. "I know it's Thursday, but this is not a TBT," she wrote, adding the hashtags, "#BackOnSet #TVDForever."
The photo revealed the epic title of the finale, "I Was Feeling Epic," and that co-creators Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson wrote the series ender together, with Plec set to direct. And yes, we're already getting emotional over bidding farewell to Mystic Falls.
Bob Mahoney/The CW
"I'm thrilled to bring this show to an end the way we always intended - with Nina back to help us say goodbye," Plec said in a statement.
Williamson added, "I'm so excited to have Nina back to ensure our farewell episode is truly epic!"
While she didn't appear, Nina's voice was featured in the season seven finale of TVD, with the star recording new dialogue for a particularly emotional Damon scene in the episode.
Nina announced she was leaving the series after six seasons in a touching tribute to the show, writing, "I always knew I wanted Elena's story to be a six season adventure, and within those six years I got the journey of a lifetime. I was a human, a vampire, a doppelganger, a crazy immortal, a doppelganger pretending to be human, a human pretending to be a doppelganger. I got kidnapped, killed, resurrected, tortured, cursed, body-snatched, was dead and undead, and there's still so much more to come before the season finale in May. Elena fell in love not once, but twice, with two epic soulmates, and I myself made some of the best friends I'll ever know and built an extended family I will love forever."
Since leaving TVD, Dobrev has starred in films such as xXx: Return of Xander Cage and the upcoming Flatliners remake.
The Vampire Diaries series finale will air on Friday, March 10 on the CW.