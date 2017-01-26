Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac Step Out Together With Smiles Amid Split

Rob Berry/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Could this be a case of friendly exes?
On the heels of news on Wednesday that Scarlett Johansson and her husband of two years, Romain Dauriac, had quietly split over the summer, the two didn't exactly avoid each other when they crossed paths at an art exhibition in New York City that day.
Dressed head to toe in black, the Hail, Caesar! actress and her ex posed hip to hip with Simon Lee, the owner of the eponymous gallery. When the couple first got engaged, the low-key couple notably shared an enthusiasm for art, as Dauriac had previously worked as an editor for a French magazine specializing in urban art while Johansson is a thespian.
While the duo put on a photo-friendly front, behind the scenes, the two have reportedly been broken up for months, according to People.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Most recently, Johansson spoke at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., this past weekend, but notably kept her press tour for her latest film, Sing, to a minimum during the final weeks of 2016. However, she did also attend the Toronto International Film Festival in September and traveled to Afghanistan in December for a USO Holiday Tour.
Johansson and Dauriac married in Montana in October 2014 shortly after welcoming their first and only child, daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac.
Following their nuptials and the birth of their daughter, the new family retreated to Paris where they resumed a mostly private life between countries.
"We're both street rats. Being a New Yorker is a part of your personality, and he grew up in the heart of Paris. Just surviving the urban jungle is character building," she said in a 2016 interview with Cosmopolitan. "It stays with you forever."