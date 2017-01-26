The Best TV Character You’re Not Watching - The Magicians’ Eliot Waugh

"It's not not sexual. It's not defined. I don't think it is definable," Appleman told IGN of Eliot and Margot's relationship. "It's not 'she's my girlfriend so that's never going to happen.' If anything, there's such an intimacy between them and such a comfort level. They have found each other at this school and have needed each other. They have such a close-knit dynamic when you meet them, they are the closest person in each others' lives."



Like he found Margot, we are so glad to have found Eliot too. We'd say he's cast a spell on us to win us over, but it's his addictive charm, overall badassery and flawless acting from Appleman that made us fall in love with him all on our own.

