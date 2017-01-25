Move Aside Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele: Introducing the New Characters From Fifty Shades Darker

If you think Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are the only co-stars bringing the heat to Fifty Shades Darker, think again.
We're now closer than ever to the highly-anticipated release of the hit franchise's second installment, and while some moviegoers might expect the film to echo much of the first's story angle (sex, sex and more sex), there's actually quite a few characters pivotal to Christian and Anastasia's dramatic love story that we've yet to meet.
Lucky for FSD fans, we're breaking down every newcomer set to make an appearance in the forthcoming movie, and from the looks of it, your plans for Valentine's Day plans have officially been signed, sealed and delivered.
Thank us later.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Rita Ora: Sure, the British bombshell did co-star in Fifty Shades of Grey, but her blink-and-you-missed-it appearance was so painfully brief (we're talking four lines of dialogue brief), it's fair to consider Rita a brand new asset to the crew. She plays Christian's sister, Mia Grey, in the blockbuster hit, and her character has a major plot line in the second and third Fifty Shades books.
Getty Images
Tyler Hoechlin: The Teen Wolf hunk takes on the role of Boyce Fox, an author and Anastasia's former classmate who she signs as an editor at Christian's publishing company.
Don Arnold/WireImage
Bella Heathcote: The stunning Aussie actress is nearly unrecognizable starring as Leila Williams, one of Christian's ex-submissives who returns to make her former lover's new relationship with Anastasia even more turbulent... and dangerous.
GP Images/WireImage
Eric Johnson: Christian Grey finds a rival in this Smallville alum's character, Jack Hyde. Anastasia begins working as his personal assistant at the publishing company, but when Johnson's character begins pursuing her romantically, a dark shared past between Christian and Jack is revealed.
Mike Coppola/WireImage
Kim Basinger: Without revealing too much, Anastasia gives the actress's Elena Lincoln character the nickname, "Mrs. Robinson." Elena and Christian go way back, and though they are business partners now, their relationship wasn't always office appropriate.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Hugh Dancy: The Hannibal star makes his Fifty Shades Darker debut as psychiatrist Dr. John Flynn, who Christian he begins seeing when people from his past begin interfering with the present.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Robinne Lee: The Seven Pounds actress returns to the big screen as the vice president and second-in-command to Christian Grey at Grey Enterprises.
Michael Kovac/WireImage
Fay Masterson: Joining the cast of Fifty Shades Darker for the very first time is this British actress, who co-stars as Christian's longtime housekeeper and cook, Gail Jones.
Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters Feb. 10.