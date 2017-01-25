Inside Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac's Private Romance Before Their Surprise Split

They may be public figures, but some Hollywood couples prefer to keep their romantic lives private.

Earlier today, pop culture fans learned that Scarlett Johansson and her French husband Romain Dauriac have called it quits.

According to People, the twosome had been separated since last summer but managed to keep the news out of the public eye for several months.

As it turns out, however, this pair has never been one to showcase their love for one another for all to see. Instead, their love story was much more on the down-low and away from any cameras.

While news of their wedding first hit the web in December 2014, the couple was able to exchange vows two months earlier on a private ranch in Philipsburg, Mont.