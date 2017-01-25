Mary Tyler Moore Dead at 80: Former Co-Star Ed Asner, Dear Friends and More React to Her Passing

Hollywood just lost one of its brightest stars.
E! News confirmed earlier today Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80. The beloved actress was battling health issues related to diabetes, and in a statement released by her rep, Moore's closest family and friends gathered in Connecticut to say goodbye.
"A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile," the statement read in part.
To fans of the multi-hyphenate TV and feminist icon, Moore was known for bringing major laughs and inspiration to classic projects such as The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, among others. But to her former co-stars, fellow celebrities and closest admirers, Mary was a dear friend they won't soon forget.
Her MTM co-star Ed Asner is just one of many who have shared their grief and fondest memories of Moore on social media. Read more below:
#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength.— Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017
Bernadette Peters tells E! News in a statement, "She was a brilliant, sensitive, iconic actor and a precious friend to me. There are no words to describe how I cherished our friendship. I will miss her dearly.
#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM.— Larry King (@kingsthings) January 25, 2017
Mary(MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her— Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 25, 2017
Sad. #MaryTylerMoore pic.twitter.com/Prfb2ZBSQr— Todd Milliner (@tmilliner1) January 25, 2017
#MaryTylerMoore it was my honor to have met you.. & working with you when you graced us on That '70s Show a memory I will carry forever #RIP— Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) January 25, 2017
Rest In Peace, lovely Mary Tyler Moore...one in a million— Wendie Malick (@WendieMalick) January 25, 2017
Mary Tyler Moore my friend thank you for all you gave to us . You will be missed . Bless you on your way . Oh... https://t.co/LASxxeNDsQ— Ben Vereen (@BenVereen) January 25, 2017
Damn. This one hurts. RIP #MaryTylerMoore :( #oneofthegreats #fighter pic.twitter.com/CHWUaompbq— Jim O'Heir (@JimOHeir) January 25, 2017
Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 25, 2017
Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn't know what that was. Thank you. #RIPMaryTylerMoore— Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 25, 2017
Mary Tyler Moore is gone. Very Sad Day. RIP My Dear Mary ??— Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) January 25, 2017