Flip or Flop's Ratings Are No Flop

When it comes to Flip or Flop's ratings, the HGTV house flipping reality series is continuing to prove it's worth flipping out over—in the best way possible.
Heading into the show's season eight premiere on Thursday, Jan. 26, hosts Tarek and Christina El Moussa have been experiencing some of their best ratings in months. HGTV's scheduling is such that season seven only ended one week before season eight's debut, meaning that there's hasn't been a gap in new episodes since the beginning of December. And their last new episode, airing on January 19, netted an impressive 2.06 million total viewers, making it cable's most watched show that night.
The show's first three episodes of 2017 nearly doubled the audience from the previous year's last new episode, with each impressively on par with the Flip or Flop's performance the same time last year. Long story short: Heading into season eight, this show is showing no signs of slowing down.
For those not in the know, Flip or Flop follows the husband and wife team's house flipping exploits. Each episode takes the viewers through the entire process, from purchasing the dilapidated homes for cash at auction, to the at-times exasperating renovations, before Tarek and Christina attempt to show and sell their finished product for a profit.
Flip or Flop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on HGTV.