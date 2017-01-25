West Coast vs. East Coast Style: Who Does Coffee Runs Better?

It's a battle of the coasts.

Whether you're a celeb living in New York or Los Angeles (or just a regular civilian), the difference in your wardrobe choices are incredibly distinct. The Big Apple's style is notorious for being polished and professional with a big side of high-fashion; whereas, the Sunny State's go-to look is extremely laid-back and casual. Life is fast-paced in NYC while finding a relaxing lull in your schedule as an LA-native is a pretty common thing, so because of that you'll find the different coasts are on completely opposite ends of the fashion spectrum—especially when it comes to coffee runs.

To help illustrate those differences, we've enlisted the help of your favorite celebs who choose coffee over tea, every time.