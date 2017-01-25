Amber Rose & Val Chmerkovskiy's Romance Heating Up? "They Have Great Chemistry and Are Really into Each Other"

Things may be heating up even more between Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy.

The glamour model and podcast host, who competed with his brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy on Dancing With the Stars last year, recently spent time with several of their family members and has also been talking to Val every day since he embarked on a dancing tour, E! News has learned.

A source close to Val told E! News exclusively that Amber met them during a visit to New York City, where the brothers grew up and where their parents live.

"Amber flew to New York City to visit Val and has met some of his and family and even spent time with the family," the source said. "They have great chemistry and are really into each other."