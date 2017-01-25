Céline Dion Announces European Summer Tour: "Mark Your Calendar!"

Céline Dion is hitting the road.

Late Tuesday, the Grammy-winning songstress announced plans to launch a tour this summer with 16 stops, including London, Copenhagen, Paris and multiple other major cities spanning Europe. The Live Tour will begin in Denmark on June 15 and finish on July 27 in England.

"Mark your calendar!" she told fans in a video shared on social media, switching between French and English. "I cannot wait to have a great time. I hope you're ready."

The longtime performer, who has embarked on 14 tours to date, most recently visited Europe for two months and 28 shows last year. It was her first tour without husband and manager René Angélil, who passed away in January 2016 after a recurring battle with cancer.