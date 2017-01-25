This Is Us' Big Plans: "Darkness" and More About Jack's Death Ahead

Have you stopped crying your tears of joy and pain brought on by the Tuesday, Jan. 24 episode of This Is Us? No? Neither have we, but sorry to do this to you, but here come some more tears.

In the episode, "Three Sentences," viewers learned that Kevin (Justin Hartley) was married to Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge)…Kate's (Chrissy Metz) childhood best friend! And he still loves her! Meanwhile, Kate went to a weight-loss camp and met a man who is very into her and also began to work through the pain of her father, Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) death. Viewers were shown Jack's funeral for the first time and now you're crying again. The funeral revealed Jack died while the Big Three were teenagers.

We'll give you a moment to get some tissues.