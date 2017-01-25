Dan Aykroyd Talks Love and Drugs in Candid but Heartfelt Carrie Fisher Tribute

Dan Aykroyd is looking back on his life with former fiancée Carrie Fisher.

The comedian penned a candid but heartfelt essay as part of Empire's 24-page farewell to the late Star Wars actress, and in it he opens up about the ups and downs of their relationship. Aykroyd first met the iconic actress on the set of Saturday Night Live, but they didn't become close until they filmed Blues Brothers.

"I grew up as a simple Catholic kid from a government family in Hull, Quebec, so you can imagine how much of a privilege and honor it was for me to have known this one-off, broke-the-mould woman as a great friend," he begins his essay. The couple fell in love on set and they ended up moving in together.