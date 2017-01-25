Bruno Mars Set to Perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards

''I'm Calling the Police!'' Find Out Why Jasper Is Breaking Into a Reporter's House in This Scandalous The Royals Scene
Pop up, it's almost show time! Guess who's performing again?
The next performer for the 2017 Grammy Awards has just been announced and we cannot wait to watch Bruno Mars bring the house down on February 12th.
The four-time Grammy winner will be singing his heart out onstage for the first time since his memorable 2013 performance.
The 31-year-old crooner will now join the list of famous faces who fans around the world can expect to see on music's biggest night.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Previously announced performers include Adele, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.
And while Mars' hit album 24K Magic was an absolute smashing success, the release date of the singer's album actually missed the deadline for eligibility for the 2017 show.
The album was released on Nov. 18, 2016, but the time frame that the Recording Academy set for this year's upcoming show was Oct. 1, 2015 through Sept. 30, 2016. But there's still hope for next year!
Don't feel too bad for Mars though, he's up for a nomination this year for his work on Adele's 25.
James Corden will be hosting the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.