Bruno Mars Set to Perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards

Pop up, it's almost show time! Guess who's performing again?

The next performer for the 2017 Grammy Awards has just been announced and we cannot wait to watch Bruno Mars bring the house down on February 12th.

The four-time Grammy winner will be singing his heart out onstage for the first time since his memorable 2013 performance.

The 31-year-old crooner will now join the list of famous faces who fans around the world can expect to see on music's biggest night.