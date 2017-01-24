Let's Talk About That Time The Bachelor's Corinne Napped Her Way Through a Juicy J and 2 Chainz Music Video

Another day, another Corinne Olympios gem.

Everybody's favorite/least favorite current Bachelor contestant already set fans aflame today when she was pictured wearing an engagement ring (that wasn't hers), and now her secret past has been discovered by the internet: she once appeared in a music video for Juicy J and 2 Chainz' song "Zip & A Double Cup."

She appears for roughly one minute, and all she does is nap. Seriously. This girl's been napping since 2011, at least.

While she's actually supposed to be on drugs (we think) based on the topic of the song, she still definitely seems to be asleep in a situation that would typically not be very conducive to sleeping, which is the most Corinne move of all time. Just please watch it below. (Corinne appears at around the 1:45 mark.)