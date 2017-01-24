Brooke Mueller Back Home With Her Children Following Rehab Stay

Brooke Mueller is staying focused on her sobriety as she continues a brand-new year.

More than one month after Charlie Sheen's ex entered a treatment facility, E! News can confirm the mother-of two is back home and spending time with her children.

"Brooke is back home with her kids after having spent the past several months working on her sobriety, which she will continue to do as she looks forward to a healthy 2017," her rep shared with E! News.

Just a few days after 2017 began, Brooke's half-sister Sydney Wolofsky opened up about her family member's recovery following a hospitalization.