Kid Actors' Most Memorable Awards Show Moments: Stranger Things, Puppy Purses, Jacob Tremblay and More

There's nothing strange about Millie Bobby Brown getting 2017 SAG Awards nomination—the 12-year-old star stole the show in Netflix's Stranger Things. Brown picked up a nod in the same category as her costar Winona Ryder and the two are also up for an award with their entire cast in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category. You know what that means? More viral awards show moments. But, they're not the first batch of youngins to get their precocious act on at awards shows. It's time for a trip down memory lane.

The Stranger Things kids generated headlines at virtually every awards show they attended. The Netflix sci-fi series gripped the world when it premiered in July and things haven't slowed down since.