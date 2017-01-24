Can The CW's Riverdale Save the Coming-of-Age High School Drama Genre?

The CW is going back to school.

Launched in 2006 after The WB (RIP!) and UPN (RIP again!) merged, the network built its initial viewership base by targeting younger audiences, experiencing its first breakout success with its high school soap Gossip Girl, with The Vampire Diaries and 90210 following suit.

But as the network matured, so did its shows. Gone were the teenagers and lockers, replaced with more superheroes and characters legally able to drink as DC Comics universe has proven to be a seemingly endless well of success for The CW, with Arrow helping to launch two spinoffs (The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow) since debuting in 2011, and Supergirl later joining in on the fun.

While the superheroes have soared on the network, it's also led the way for more mature material in other genres, with The CW earning their first-ever Golden Globe wins, with Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom taking home the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.