This Racy New Trend Gets Kendall Jenner's Stamp of Approval

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Pierre Suu/GC Images)

Straight out of the '90s, right into the '70s.

The resurrected era of crop tops and chokers has suddenly taken a back seat to a new, Sex Pistols-worthy trend involving fishnets and denim.

Let's face it: Winter can be boring. The chilling outside temperatures are less than inviting (forcing you to do things like binge watch new Netflix originals all day). When it comes to your wardrobe, it's all about puffy coats, clunky boots and the color black. Before you know it, your closet is one giant snoozefest.

That is...until now.

How to Dress for Sundance

The Kardashian-Jenner clan (and other style stars like Vanessa Hudgens and Hailey Baldwin) are letting you know there's a new way to spice up your wardrobe, and it has everything to do with sporting a pair of fresh fishnet tights underneath an equally as fresh pair of ripped (or non-ripped) jeans.

How to Dress Like Meghan Markle

If you're planning to wear the trend like these leading ladies, don't forget to pull your fishnets up past your belly button and rock a top that's just high enough for the pattern to be peaking out—look to these IG posts by Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for more inspiration.

Shop the Look

ESC: Fishnets and Jeans Market

H&M Boyfriend Low Ripped Jeans, $40

ESC: Fishnet and Jeans Market

Wolford Fee Fishnet Tights, $65

ESC: Fishnets and Jeans Market

Current/Elliot The Vintage Straight Distressed Mid-Rise Jeans, $100

ESC: Fishnet and Jeans Market

Target Xhilaration Tights Micro Fishnet Black, $8

Flared Cropped Jeans, the Celeb Way

ESC: Fishnets and Jeans Market

Topshop Moto Busted Bleach Mom Jeans, $80

ESC: Fishnet and Jeans Market

ASOS Fishnet Tights, $8

Will you be rocking this any time soon? Let us know in the comments!

