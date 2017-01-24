This Racy New Trend Gets Kendall Jenner's Stamp of Approval

Pierre Suu/GC Images)
Straight out of the '90s, right into the '70s.
The resurrected era of crop tops and chokers has suddenly taken a back seat to a new, Sex Pistols-worthy trend involving fishnets and denim.
Let's face it: Winter can be boring. The chilling outside temperatures are less than inviting (forcing you to do things like binge watch new Netflix originals all day). When it comes to your wardrobe, it's all about puffy coats, clunky boots and the color black. Before you know it, your closet is one giant snoozefest.
That is...until now.
The Kardashian-Jenner clan (and other style stars like Vanessa Hudgens and Hailey Baldwin) are letting you know there's a new way to spice up your wardrobe, and it has everything to do with sporting a pair of fresh fishnet tights underneath an equally as fresh pair of ripped (or non-ripped) jeans.
If you're planning to wear the trend like these leading ladies, don't forget to pull your fishnets up past your belly button and rock a top that's just high enough for the pattern to be peaking out—look to these IG posts by Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for more inspiration.
