The Truth About That Engagement Ring The Bachelor's Corinne Was Caught Wearing

Other than being deemed the villain in this season of The Bachelor, Corinne Olympios has been making even bigger waves...
Over the weekend, the blonde snapped a photo with social media star Claudia Oshry (@GirlWithNoJob on Instagram) in which users immediately caught onto the fact that she was wearing a big, diamond ring on that finger. Of course, the pic caused everyone to wonder if she ends up winning Nick Viall's heart at the end of this season.
Well, worry not, Bachelor Nation! E! News can confirm this was not a major spoiler alert.
Oshry explained to us, "[Corinne and I] were hanging out Friday night and, since I just got engaged, I was letting everyone try my ring on. We were having so much fun, taking photos, drinking—we didn't even realize until every website was calling me and writing it up! No spoilers here, just a funny mixup!"
She added, "Corinne was awesome. So much fun, I loved hanging out with her. Kindred spirits AF."
Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images
The ring scare took Bachelor Nation by surprise due to the simple fact that Corinne has taken on the role of being the worst in Viall's season of The Bachelor.
Not only did she immediately raise eyebrows in the first episode by announcing she owns a "multi-million dollar company" and also has a nanny, but her take no s--t attitude and ability to constantly win Viall over with steamy (and often inappropriate) makeout sessions—you know, like taking her clothes off or mounting him in a moon bounce—has certainly put a target on her back.
As witnessed in the last couple episodes, the ladies in the house aren't fond of the 24-year-old business owner, causing them to question Viall's intentions and ask how he could ever see potential with someone like her.
Still, all of this must be taken with a grain of salt...as we've seen in the past, good editing goes a long way with this show!