The Official Award Season Scorecard: See How Hollywood's Biggest Movies Stack Up

And while this is seemingly one of the more inclusive award seasons, with films about women, people of color, and women of color all receiving recognition in all the major shows, we wouldn't be the Debbie downers that we are if we didn't point out that there are still a fair amount of movies on the docket that feature only white men (we should take this moment to point out that no one can decide whether the aliens in Arrival count as diversity or not). Now we know that settings like the 1962 White House and Manchester, New Hampshire (or anywhere in New Hampshire) aren't exactly bastions of diversity, but still. Would it have killed La La Land to throw some more inclusive characters into the mix? It wasn't exactly representative of the Los Angeles we live in.

And, finally, the nightmares. Oh, the nightmares. If you've already seen many of this year's contenders, you'll know what we're talking about; if you haven't, just know that you can recognize current film buffs by their swollen eyes and dreary dispositions, because none of us have gotten any sleep since we bore witness to Amy Adams being groped through glass by something we can only describe as a distance relative of Aragog from Harry Potter, or to Reynolds' post-accident "skin." It almost makes Sunny Pawar's train ride seem like a Disney Land attraction.

But, now that we've finally collected ourselves, the only thing to do is sit back and let the fight begin.