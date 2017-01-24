Oscars 2017: First-Time Nominees

Congratulations are in order!

The nominations for the 89th Annual Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning much to the delight of many Hollywood stars. But for some actors, actresses and directors, this morning's news was just a little bit extra special, as some of them earned their very first nominations.

Although some stars have appeared in films that have been nominated or even won in the past—Dev Patel starred in the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire—the leads might not have received an accolade back then. Now, however, Patel can proudly say he has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for Lion.