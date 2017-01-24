Oscars 2017 Nominations: Complete List of Nominees

Whose year is it going to be?
After a tough award season, the nominations for the 89th Annual Academy Awards are in. Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs revealed the nods Tuesday morning with help from several Oscar-winning and nominated Academy members including Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe. The two-part news conference took place inside the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, where each star took turns reading off the lucky names.
The Oscars, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel this year, take place on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Dolby Theater will be televised live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! star previously revealed he was receiving $15,000 for the job.
"You know why? I think it's illegal to pay nothing," he joked on KROQ's Kevin & Bean. "I'm not sure I was supposed to reveal this, but nobody told me not to. I consider this their fault."
Here are the nominees for the 2017 Oscars:
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th
Best Documentary Short Subject
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Live-Action Short
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Sound Editing
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Best Original Score
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Original Song
"Audition: The Fools Who Dream" - La La Land
"Can't Stop the Feeling" - Trolls
"City of Stars" - La La Land
"The Empty Chair" - Jim: The James Foley Story
"How Far I'll Go" - Moana
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomi Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Best Animated Feature
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Best Animated Short
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Lion
Moonlight
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Lead Actress
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins