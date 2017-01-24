BREAKING!

Oscars 2017 Nominations: Complete List of Nominees

  • By
  • &

by Francesca Bacardi |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Skittles, Super Bowl

Skittles' Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Will Have You Romancing the Rainbow All Day Long

The Royals, The Royals 308

Look Away, Jasper! Princess Eleanor Strips Down for a Naked Run With a New Man on The Royals

Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano Takes the E!Q in 42 and ''Love'' Is as Good an Answer as Any

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Whose year is it going to be?

After a tough award season, the nominations for the 89th Annual Academy Awards are in. Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs revealed the nods Tuesday morning with help from several Oscar-winning and nominated Academy members including Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe. The two-part news conference took place inside the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, where each star took turns reading off the lucky names. 

The Oscars, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel this year, take place on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Dolby Theater will be televised live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! star previously revealed he was receiving $15,000 for the job.

Photos

Oscars 2016: What the Stars Wore

Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, La La Land

Dale Robinette/Lionsgate

"You know why? I think it's illegal to pay nothing," he joked on KROQ's Kevin & Bean. "I'm not sure I was supposed to reveal this, but nobody told me not to. I consider this their fault."

Here are the nominees for the 2017 Oscars:

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

Best Documentary Short Subject

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Live-Action Short

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode 

Arrival, Amy Adams

Jan Thijs/Paramount Pictures

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Sound Mixing

Arrival 

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar! 

La La Land

Passengers

Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Best Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers 

Photos

Candid Moments From Vanity Fair 2016 Oscars Party

Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, Hidden Figures

Hopper Stone/Hopper Stone, SMPSP - © TM/ © 2016 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Original Song

"Audition: The Fools Who Dream" - La La Land

"Can't Stop the Feeling" - Trolls

"City of Stars" - La La Land

"The Empty Chair" -  Jim: The James Foley Story

"How Far I'll Go" - Moana

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomi Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster 

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana 

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia 

Moonlight, Mahershala Ali

A24 Films

Best Animated Short 

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Lion

Moonlight 

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Lead Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

TAGS/ 2017 Oscars , Awards , Top Stories , Movies , Celebrities ,