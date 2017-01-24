Oscars 2017 Nominations: Complete List of Nominees

Whose year is it going to be?

After a tough award season, the nominations for the 89th Annual Academy Awards are in. Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs revealed the nods Tuesday morning with help from several Oscar-winning and nominated Academy members including Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe. The two-part news conference took place inside the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, where each star took turns reading off the lucky names.

The Oscars, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel this year, take place on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Dolby Theater will be televised live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! star previously revealed he was receiving $15,000 for the job.