Laura Prepon Is Pregnant! Orange Is the New Black Actress Expecting First Child With Ben Foster

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival
A baby appears to be on the way for Orange Is the New Black's Laura Prepon!
Multiple outlets report that the actress is expecting her first child with fiancé Ben Foster.
While the couple has yet to publicly address the exciting news, both parties were spotted at multiple events this past weekend at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
In addition to supporting The Hero together, both Hollywood stars attended the Creative Coalition's annual Spotlight Awards at the Kia Supper Suite before heading home.
Although neither Prepon nor Foster have discussed their relationship in interviews in the past, the duo seemed happier than ever about stepping out as a parents and spouses-to-be during recent red carpet events.
Back in October of last year, Prepon turned heads when she debuted her engagement ring from Foster at the premiere of The Girl on the Train.
Foster was most recently linked to House of Cards star Robin Wright, however, the two ended their engagement in 2015 after they had been dating for over three years.
Prepon was linked to Christopher Masterson but they parted ways in 2007.
Congratulations on the exciting family news! It looks like 2017 is going to be one fun-filled year for the future Mr. and Mrs. Foster.
People was the first to report the news.