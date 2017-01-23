Laura Prepon Is Pregnant! Orange Is the New Black Actress Expecting First Child With Ben Foster

A baby appears to be on the way for Orange Is the New Black's Laura Prepon!

Multiple outlets report that the actress is expecting her first child with fiancé Ben Foster.

While the couple has yet to publicly address the exciting news, both parties were spotted at multiple events this past weekend at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

In addition to supporting The Hero together, both Hollywood stars attended the Creative Coalition's annual Spotlight Awards at the Kia Supper Suite before heading home.

Although neither Prepon nor Foster have discussed their relationship in interviews in the past, the duo seemed happier than ever about stepping out as a parents and spouses-to-be during recent red carpet events.