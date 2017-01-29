SAG Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are here and ready to honor this past year's most outstanding performances in both television and film.

The star-studded award show is held at Los Angeles' famous Shrine Auditorium where some of the world's most notable actors and actresses will be rubbing shoulders, fangirling over their favorite co-stars and even posing for selfies.

The 2017 nominees have honored everything from the buzziest shows to hit television to the most talked about movies over the last few months.