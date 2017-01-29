SAG Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are here and ready to honor this past year's most outstanding performances in both television and film.
The star-studded award show is held at Los Angeles' famous Shrine Auditorium where some of the world's most notable actors and actresses will be rubbing shoulders, fangirling over their favorite co-stars and even posing for selfies.
The 2017 nominees have honored everything from the buzziest shows to hit television to the most talked about movies over the last few months.
La La Land, Fences, Hidden Figures, Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea are all receiving high praise for the actors' performances, just to name a select few.
Meanwhile, on the television side of things, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story has garnered a ton of nominations as well as Orange Is the New Black, Westworld, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Black-ish.
But it should be noted that those aren't the only casts to get noticed for their incredible acting work.
In fact, let's review all of the winners below to see who won a 2017 Screen Actors Guild Award:
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble: Hacksaw Ridge
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble: Game of Thrones
2017 SAG Life Achievement Award: Lily Tomlin