Lea Michele Cozies Up to Late Boyfriend Cory Monteith in Never-Before-Seen Throwback Photo

Instagram
Cory Monteith is never far from Lea Michele's heart.
The actress-singer paid tribute to her late Glee co-star and then-boyfriend with a sweet throwback photo of the pair shared to Instagram on Monday. In the Polaroid-style photo, Michele, wearing a white T-shirt, rests her head and arm across Cory's chest.
The never-before-scene snapshot is labeled "Bleeker St." and dated "2012," presumably taken one year before Monteith suddenly died from a drug overdose at age 31.
Lea and Cory, who met on the set of Glee in 2009, were together for about a year and a half prior to his passing, which shocked fans of the long-running Fox series as well as members of the Glee family.
Over the past week, Michele's childhood and early years in Hollywood has taken center stage on her social media page. Thus far, the 30-year-old has shared nine personal photos dating all the way back to 1987.
On the third anniversary of Monteith's death this past summer, Lea shared a touching message to her love. "We may not have gotten to share a lifetime together.. But the memories.. they're the best of my life.. Love you Cory," the Scream Queens star wrote on Instagram.
Michele also tattooed the number 5 on her body, a reference to the actor's football jersey number on Glee.
Months after his death, Lea spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about her grappling with his death.
"There is an empowerment that comes with grief—at some point you find it," she explained in 2013. "It's very hard but you will find it, and I think at a certain point you can choose to sort of fall from this or you can choose to rise. And that's what I'm just trying to do my best for him, because I know that that's what he would have [wanted]."