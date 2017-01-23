1 Astrologist, 5 Celebrity Couples: Hollywood Dating Predictions Straight From the Stars

It's written in the stars might be a total cliché (and we would never dare sink to that linguistic level), but in some cases it's just the truth. And by "some cases," we mean "astrology."

There may be no more addictive practice in the cosmos. Anyone who has ever paged through the front half of a women's magazine can attest to the psychological power of learning that Saturn is in your financial house or that Mars, the energy planet, will be working for your sign until the end of the week. Suddenly everything makes sense: That's why you found a $5 dollar bill on the street yesterday! And that's why you decided to start up your relationship with SoulCycle again!

The power of astrology extends into the romantic realm as well. A couple's respective signs can make a huge difference in their comparability, and that is especially rings true in Hollywood (you know, where everything is super laid back and nothing ever gets in the way of a relationship).