Keshia Knight Pulliam Gives Birth to Her First Child, a Baby Girl Named Ella Grace

Unfortunately, Keshia's pregnancy has not been without its ups and downs. Just a few days after she made the announcement, Hartwell filed for divorce seven months into their marriage.

E! News obtained the documents for Keshia's response to his filing, which stated she "admits only the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

She opened up about the split in an interview with Entertainment Weekly shortly after news broke, revealing there had been problems with infidelity in the past. "In the process, I found out I was pregnant. And I had to take another hard look and decide if I wanted to try to work through this and forgive him for the sake of the child. Like, I had divorce papers ready. I presented it to him...Once I was pregnant I did decide to give him that one last chance."