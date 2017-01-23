Stephen Colbert Set to Host the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards

Stephen Colbert is taking his talents to the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!

This marks the first time the late-night talk show host will emcee the Emmys, which airs live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17.

In Monday's press release, CBS Entertainment executive vice president Jack Sussman shared in part, "Stephen is the ultimate master of ceremonies with award-winning creative talents, and as we've seen the past few months, he has a fearless passion for live television. We look forward to honoring television's best while entertaining audiences with the creative energy and sharp comedy of Stephen Colbert."

Colbert echoed the network's excitement (and confidence): "This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the globe."