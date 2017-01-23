Stephen Colbert Set to Host the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards

Is Gwen Stefani's Ex Gavin Rossdale Getting in the Middle of Her & Blake Shelton's Relationship? Watch to Get the Scoop!
Stephen Colbert is taking his talents to the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!
This marks the first time the late-night talk show host will emcee the Emmys, which airs live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17.
In Monday's press release, CBS Entertainment executive vice president Jack Sussman shared in part, "Stephen is the ultimate master of ceremonies with award-winning creative talents, and as we've seen the past few months, he has a fearless passion for live television. We look forward to honoring television's best while entertaining audiences with the creative energy and sharp comedy of Stephen Colbert."
Colbert echoed the network's excitement (and confidence): "This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the globe."
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert host follows in Jimmy Kimmel's footsteps, who hosted for ABC 2016, Andy Samberg, who hosted for Fox in 2015, and Seth Meyers, who hosted for NBC in 2014.
The 2017 Emmys sticks to a recent trend within the award show scene in which the men of late night television continue booking the coveted gigs. Kimmel is set to host the 2017 Oscars, while James Corden was fitting placed at the helm of the 2017 Grammys. Jimmy Fallon also kicked off this year's award season by hosting the 2017 Golden Globes.
As for Colbert, he most recently hosted the 2016 Kennedy Honors in Washington D.C.
Nominations for the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced July 13.
Are you looking forward to Colbert taking on the 2017 Emmys? Sound off in the comments!