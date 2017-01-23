Meghan Markle Spends a Week in India on Mission to Help Impoverished Girls

TheImageDirect.com
When it comes to a cause, Meghan Markle will switch time zones to lend a helping hand.
E! News has learned the 35-year-old Suits star recently jetted off to India in honor of Wold Vision Canada, an organization that works to support and sponsor children and their families living in poverty around the world.
Markle, who is a Global Ambassador for World Vision, launched her trip in New Delhi, where she traveled to various locations with the organization. She later flew to Mumbai where she was photographed arriving on Saturday. In the airport, Markle kept it casual in a black t-shirt, dark denim and a baseball cap with a jacket swung over one arm and a backpack on one shoulder. However, she did seem to pick up a souvenir along the way as her hand was decorated with henna tattoos.
As a source told Us Weekly, the actress spent more than half the year preparing for the trip.
"Meghan had been planning this [for the past eight months], compiling her own research and helping set the agenda for the trip," the source told the magazine. "She didn't want to be given notes by someone else and just show up. These are important areas of interest for Meghan and cover issues she feels extremely passionate about."
Nigel Parry/USA Network, Samir Hussein/WireImage
In regard to reports that she had to end the trip early for security reasons, a source told E! News "that's total fabrication."
"She was there over a week," the insider said. "She did not cut the trip short."
Instead, the star spent her days in India focused on girls' access to healthcare and feminine hygiene as a part of the organization's "Daughters of India" initiative, which works to build proper toilets in schools.
Additionally, the activist reportedly attended meetings with multiple fellow advocates in the region, including former member of the National Commission for Women Shamina Shafiq, Nobel Peace Prize-nominee Dr. Jockin Arputham and Myna Mahila Foundation's Suhani Jalota.
While it's unclear where Markle will head next, there is some speculation that she may return to London. It hasn't been that long since her last visit to her beau Prince Harry's hometown as they rang in the new year there together before heading off to Norway for a vacation, where they tried to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.
Perhaps it won't be long before we see the two philanthropists on the way to India—together!