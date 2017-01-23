2017 Razzies Nominations Announced: Zoolander 2 and Batman v Superman Lead With Most Nods

Zoolander 2 Poster

Paramount

The 2017 Razzies Nominations are here to remind everyone what did not work in Hollywood in 2016.

Zoolander 2 and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice are among "the crop of cinematic crap in 2016" leading the 37th Annual Razzie Award nominations. Described as the "15-years-too-late" sequel in a press release, Ben Stiller's Zoolander 2  received eight Razzie nominations, including for its director and star Stiller, as well as co-stars Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell, and Kristen Wiig.

This year's worst achievement in film categories were expanded from five to six contenders. The annual award show will be held on Feb. 25, which is the day before the Academy Awards.

Here is the list of nominees in full:

Worst Picture:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander No. 2

Worst Actor:

Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert De Niro / Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D'Souza [as Himself] Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2

Worst Actress:

Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry / Boo! A Madea Halloween

Julia Roberts / Mother's Day

Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant

Worst Supporting Actress:

Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson / Mother's Day

Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig / Zoolander 2

Worst Supporting Actor:

Nicolas Cage / Snowden

Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell / Zoolander 2

Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto / Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2

Worst Screen Combo

Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / Boo! A Madea Halloween

Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2

Worst Director

Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry / Boo! A Madea Halloween

Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander 2

Worst Screenplay

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad

