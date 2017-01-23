I Ate Like The Bachelor's Corinne For a Day (With No Help From My Nanny)

Corinne Olympios is a lot of things.

She's a business woman, a strategic napper, an expert interrupter, a grown woman with a nanny, clearly an avid drinker, and one of The Bachelor's most instantly iconic contestants ever. Her mind is a mystery we may never even hope to solve, but I thought I would try to anyway.

In an effort to gain some insight into the life of this 24-year-old woman who seems to constantly teeter on the edge of adulthood and childhood, I decided to copy her diet for a day, based on the meals she revealed that her nanny, Raquel, prepares for her after waking her up and making her bed. These included cucumber slices, lemon salad, and cheese pasta.