Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Injury Sustained on Set: "I Got Over-Confident"

Priyanka Chopra is back on her feet!

The Quantico actress appeared on Live! With Kelly Monday morning and talked about the injury she sustained on set that caused her to be hospitalized. Although she returned to work a few days later in good health, Chopra's injury sounds pretty intense.

"That's what happens when you get over-confident," she joked with Kelly Ripa and Anderson Cooper. "I got over-confident, slipped and had a concussion. I wish I had a better story to tell where I would be like I was doing these stunts and somebody hit me in the jaw but I slipped on rainy day.

"It was such an anti-glamorous way of getting a concussion."