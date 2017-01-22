Sofia Vergara Calls Herself "the Good Wife" for Attending Pittsburgh Steelers Game With Football-Obsessed Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara, Steelers, Instagram

Instagram

Sofia Vergara is on supportive wife duty as Joe Manganiello's team vies for a spot at the 2017 Super Bowl. 

The Modern Family star attended the AFC championship game on Sunday in Massachusetts, where the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently taking on the New England Patriots. Vergara joked about braving the cold for the highly-anticipated game, teasing her main man for his well-known obsession with the Steelers. 

Bundled up in a puffy jacket and a black and gold striped scarf, Sofia (looking slightly less-than enthused for the day ahead), captioned the mirror selfie, "#HereWeGo #thegoodwife"

Meanwhile, Manganiello was certainly fired up for the big game, sharing photos with his brother and other close pals decked out from head to toe in Steelers gear. 

It's no secret that Joe is a major Steelers fan, and in a 2016 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Sofia revealed her hubby's love for the team knows no boundaries whatsoever. 

"He's not a fan. He's, like, obsessed," Vergara revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "He's like a sick person. I think it's one of the most important things in his life. It's not just football, it's the Steelers. The Pittsburgh Steelers."

Sofia herself has caught the football bug, adding, "After two years, it's like he's brainwashed me. I have no choice."

As for other celebrity NFL diehards, the ladies of Pitch Perfect 3 rooted for the game-winning Atlanta Falcons earlier today while Gisele Bundchen can't help but tweet support for Patriots quarterback, husband Tom Brady

