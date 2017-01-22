Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Doesn't Want to Give Birth to More Kids—and Here's Why

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett, a mother of two, is open to having more kids but does not want to become pregnant again.
The Kendra on Top star opened up to E! News' Marc Malkin Saturday about her family and a topic many mothers are ashamed to discuss: Postpartum depression.
"If we were to agree to [have more kids], we would agree to adopt because I'm happier when I feel like I can wear hot clothes and feel good in my own skin and not have to fix a lot," she said. "I had postpartum after little Hank and then I was dealing with chaos after Alijah with postpartum, so I had pretty bad experiences right after having each kid."
Wilkinson Baskett has spoken before about how she battled postpartum depression after giving birth to her and Hank Baskett's first child, son Hank Jr., in 2009, and daughter Alijah, who is now 2.
Wilkinson-Baskett told Malkin mothers suffering from postpartum depression should seek professional help.
"You shouldn't vent and open up to your husband, your boyfriend, your friend because they're not professionals, they don't know the right thing to say to you and putting them in that position is tricky," she said. "You have to look at it from their standpoint. it's so much pressure."
Wilkinson-Baskett made her comments at the Applegate's Reel Food Cafe in Park City, Utah.
Nowadays, she is enjoying motherhood.
"The kids are amazing. Little Hank just turned 7. He just lost his tooth and oh my god, he feels like a man now," she said. "My daughter is two going on 15. Oh my God, we're starting to fight, battle it out. Bit it's all fun. They both need me in different ways."
Wilkinson-Baskett also revealed that her family has no plans for Valentine's Day next month.
"Every day is a gift with my husband and my kids," she said. "We don't really do a lot of holidays like that because every day is a gift, every day!"