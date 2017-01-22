A Skeptic's Firsthand Account of Meditating Like the Celebs

Heather then began explaining how mindfulness can help us experience joy and happiness more in our own lives. Please note: There is a difference between the two. She put it this way: When you're stranded in a desert, and the minute you see a body of water—that's joy. When you're drinking said water—and suffering has ended—that's happiness. "There are causes and conditions to happiness," she explained. Feeling joy, positivity or contentment may come by recognizing those causes and conditions, even though you're not actually experiencing anything at all.

Mind blown.

She used relatable language and supported practical metaphors with academic and ancient theories. For instance, "the next time someone steals your parking spot, instead of saying, ‘F*ck you!' Say, "I feel joy that you found a parking spot, and I will feel happiness, too, when I find one," she recommended. That's called equanimity, mental calmness even in difficult situations. When neighborhood kids are being rowdy, instead of being annoyed and wondering where their parents are, think about how genuinely happy and unbothered these kids are in this particular moment.