Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Talk Wedding Plans—and Plan to Party A Lot Before the Big Day

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have not begun planning their wedding, but they do already know what they'll be doing before they walk down the aisle: Party hard.
The two began dating four years ago and got engaged in 2016. They have not revealed a wedding date. The model debuted her engagement ring publicly at the 2016 Met Gala. The couple recently bought a $5.25 million home together.
When asked about their wedding plans, Upton told E! News' Marc Malkin at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah Saturday, "We are getting married. That's about as much as we know."
"We've got some ideas," Verlander said.
"We don't even know where yet," Upton said.
"My schedule is about to be ridiculously busy so we still have plenty of time," Verlander added.
The Detroit Tigers pitcher is expected to begin offseason training next month.
Upton does, however, know what kind of dress she'll be wearing on the big day. Kind of.
"It's gonna be white," she said.
She and Verlander made their comments at The Getaway premiere party, presented by BMW & Golf Digest Studios, at Rock & Reilly's Irish Pub.
The two also talked about their bachelor and bachelorette party plans. He said he hopes to have more than one before it would be difficult to get all his friends from around the country together.
"So maybe a couple? Three?" he said.
"Keep the party going!" Upton added. "That will make me plan the wedding faster!"
As for her, it's unclear if she will have more than one bash. But she does want to party abroad.
"I really want to go to Mexico and have so much tequila!" she said.
And if Upton ends up with a hangover, she has the perfect remedy.
"A nice tequila, no sugar," she said.