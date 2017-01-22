Gwen Stefani Joins Blake Shelton Onstage for Surprise Performance in Mexico

Snapchat / Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are not only a cute star couple—they are a package deal!
The ska and pop star was a surprise performer following her beau's set at Luke Bryan's four-day 2017 Crash My Playa event at Riviera Maya, Mexico Saturday. Shelton brought her onstage while performing his encore, his cover of "Footloose," and she performed her band No Doubt's 2001 hit "Hella Good."
Stefani posted photos and videos from the show on Snapchat, while fans also shared footage on social media.
During a Crash My Playa show Friday, Bryan himself gave Stefani a shout-out when during his closing song, "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)," he inserted part of her hit "Hollaback Girl," Sounds Like Nashville reported, adding that he then looked side stage, where Stefani and Shelton were watching from the wings.
Shelton gushed about his girlfriend in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December.
"It's been just an eye opener to be with someone like her," he said. "I mean, you think Gwen Stefani and No Doubt, and she is literally maybe the most normal person that I've ever met in my life. It's been good for me to be with somebody that's so grounded and just a good human being with a great heart."
"And she's hot," he added. "Have you seen her? I mean look at that!"