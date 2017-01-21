Demi Lovato Supports Rumored Boyfriend Guilherme ''Bomba'' Vasconcelos at MMA Fight: All the Exclusive Details!

Demi Lovato can't seem to stop smiling!

The "Confident" songstress was on hand to support rumored boyfriend Guilherme ''Bomba'' Vasconcelos during the Bellator 170 at The Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday evening, and from the looks of their PDA, these two are most definitely an item.

E! News has all the exclusive details about the MMA champ's game-winning fight, including just how Lovato pumped up the crowd and celebrated Bomba's win with a sweet kiss.

A source tells E! News, Demi, looking gorgeous in tight black pants and a "Team Bomba" T-shirt paired with chunky heeled booties, was escorted to her ringside seat where she watched at least four fights before Bomba's match.

Lovato then chatted up MMA superstar Randy Couture and his girlfriend, actress Mindy Robinson, telling them, "Everything's good! I'm excited!" The pop sensation also shared that although she had seen Bomba fight before, this was her first fight as his girlfriend.

"I'm freaking out!" she told the couple.