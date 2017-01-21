Anwar Hadid Makes Relationship With Nicola Peltz Instagram Official With Sweet, PDA-Filled Picture

Muah! Anwar Hadid and Nicola Peltz just sealed their relationship with a kiss.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's little brother confirmed what E! News previously reported about him dating the 22-year-old Transforms actress with one sweet snapshot shared to Instagram on Saturday.

In the black and white picture, Anwar, 17, holds his ladylove by the waist as he kisses her on the lips. Nicole, wearing denim short-shorts and fishnets, wraps her arms around Hadid while facing away from the camera. And those roses! You did good, Anwar.

Romance rumors between the longtime friends sparked earlier this month when Peltz shared a photo of herself sitting on her main man's lap, though it wasn't until very recently that they made their courtship public.