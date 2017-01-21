Peta Murgatroyd Returns to the Gym 2 Weeks After Giving Birth and Shares New Photo

Peta Murgatroyd is working on her fitness, just over two weeks after giving birth to her first child.
The Dancing With the Stars pro posted her second post-pregnancy selfie, which shows her wearing a white and purple tie-dyed nursing bra and black mini skirt, Saturday and revealed she had recently returned to the gym. Murgatroyd gave birth to her and co-star Maksim Chmerkovskiy's son Shai on Jan. 4.
"Love thy self ♥ #Day17 postpartum," she wrote. "I think I'm doing ok....and I'm actually fine with the rate at which my body is shrinking back. After 2 days back at the gym I'm feeling like the old Peta again. I definitely don't have my 6 pack, and I still have excess skin and rolls on my belly, however I feel good. After all, slow and steady wins the race!"
"I knew I needed to get back into the gym for my own sanity, but I also remind myself (as does Maks) that I still need to take it easy," Murgatroyd added. "I cannot jump yet and still can't run a mile, but the exercises I've planned out are a good start. Honestly, the hardest part for me is getting my core strength back.
She said that on the first day after giving birth, she "couldn't do a sit up" but that "here's day 17 and I'm doing 70+."
"Ladies, we all have to start somewhere...being an athlete I pride myself on having a lean, strong physique, so believe me this has been a challenge to work through, but as long as you have a loving support network around you, you will be fine ♥ #theresnothinglikehardwork," she said.
Murgatroyd shared her first post-pregnancy selfie 11 days after welcoming Shai, saying she left the hospital looking five months pregnant and that her son is "worth every pound."