Kendall Jenner Braves the Paris Cold in Star-Shaped Nipple Pasties and Sheer Blouse

The cold never bothered her anyway.

Kendall Jenner's street style took a turn for the undeniably risqué when she stepped out on Saturday in Paris rocking a completely sheer turtleneck blouse with glittery, star-shaped nipple pasties.

The supermodel is in the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week, and took a break from killing the catwalk for a night out with her besties. Kendall, 21, warmed up in a cropped denim jacket with fur sleeves, high-waisted trousers, fishnet tights and sky-high stilettos.

She accessorized the oh-so chic ensemble with a pair of rectangular shades and a small leather crossbody handbag.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is no stranger to taking fashion risks, and is known for rocking the barely-there look while out and about.